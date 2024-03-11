Telangana: CM Reddy lays out plans to improve infrastructure of schools

The schools in Telangana are about to undergo a major transformation as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had issued directives to initiate the plan, on Sunday, March 10. To fulfil this, a day-long review meeting was held on the improvement of the basic infrastructure of schools at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) on Sunday, as per ANI.



Reddy further emphasised that the status of these schools should be uplifted to gain people's admiration. He directed the officials to provide free electricity to government schools and colleges.

It has been suggested to the authorities to look into the provision of basic facilities in schools, along with uniforms for the students, and handing over the supervision of the plan to self-help women's groups. This will further help the self-help groups to strengthen economically, and improve the functioning of the schools by conducting regular monitoring.



According to ANI, CM Reddy said that the funds will be released through Green Channel to improve basic facilities in the schools.



What is the government going to undertake?

The chief minister of Telangana laid out the following tasks for the officials to improve the situation of government schooling in the state.



1) The establishment of digital classrooms in all government schools.



2) Providing digital lessons with experienced teachers through T-SAT network channels and also focusing on installing solar panels in government schools.



3) Making efforts to seek Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) to help improve facilities in schools.



4) Making available information and other required details of all government schools on the official website.



5) Conducting a comprehensive study on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 enforced by the union government.



6) Discussion with academics and intellectuals improving educational standards in the schools.



7) Constituting a governing body on the lines of ISB (Indian School of Business) to establish Skill University and also pay special attention to the NAC (National Academy of Construction).



Other officials present in the meeting were Information Technology (IT) Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other top officials.