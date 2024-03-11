Mizoram teacher suspended after leaking questions to students before Board exam

A teacher has been suspended by the Mizoram government for allegedly leaking the Social Science question paper of the Class X Board examinations, a state minister informed the assembly today, Monday, March 11, according to a PTI report.



Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana said that the teacher had previously provided his students with suggestions before the exam was scheduled to be held on March 8.

After receiving complaints about the similarity of questions suggested by the teacher from the government-run Mizo High School and the Social Science paper, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) immediately launched an investigation.



Investigation procured the teacher's confession

During the investigation, the MBSE questioned several individuals, including the president of the Mizoram Secondary School Teachers' Association (MISSTA), the principal of Mizo High School, a few students, and the suspected teacher. Later, it was discovered that the teacher who was part of the moderation team, also filtered the question papers, and was responsible for the leak, a PTI report stated.



He later admitted to his misconduct and confessed to providing Board exam questions, especially to the academically weaker students.



On further investigation, it was found that the suggestions given by the teacher were not widely circulated as the special class was only attended by a few students of Class X of the Mizo school.



Action taken against the teacher

Not only was the accused suspended but a First Information Report (FIR) was also filed at a police station on the same day, informed the education minister.



He further said that the examination committee convened a meeting today, Monday, March 11, to decide further action on the subject, and examinations for all remaining subjects will continue as per schedule.