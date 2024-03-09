Smartphone addiction among children: Doctor warns of several detrimental effects

Doctors have warned that spending excessive time on smartphones may lead to several detrimental effects for kids below the age of ten. These effects go beyond eye-related problems and might worsen physical health and cause a host of behavioural issues, said a report by IANS.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, children under five must spend less time watching screens.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Rajiv Uttam, Director, Paediatric Pulmonology, Critical Care Paediatrics (PICU), Paediatric Care, Medanta The Medicity, Gurugram, said, “Even toddlers as young as one and a half years old are being handed smartphones by their parents. Diarrhoea, fever, and other health issues are observed in children who spend excessive time on their devices.”

Several studies have shown the negative impact of smartphone use on the eye. Prolonged use of smartphones in children has been linked with vision impairment, and dry eyes, among others effects.

Dr Vikas Taneja, Consultant Paediatrics, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka explained that this is majorly due to radiation, as the children use their mobile phones by keeping it very close to the eyes.

“Children can suffer with excessive eye strain, which can lead to redness of the eyes and excessive itching. This can lead to frequent rubbing and watering. The strain in the eyes can lead to headaches, and their sleep might get disturbed. Excessive mobile phone use can also affect the muscles of the eye,” he told IANS.

The health experts advised parents to prioritise quality time with their children, encourage healthy eating habits, and limit screen time per day. Furthermore, balancing technology with outdoor activities and nutritious meals is crucial in fostering holistic child development.