Coimbatore: Class I student dies under mysterious circumstances

Two days after experiencing stomach trouble, a six-year-old girl of Class I at a corporation school in Singanallur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, passed away mysteriously. Her parents have requested that the police investigate their daughter's death, and believe that the nutrition pills she was given at school may have been dangerous.

Diya Shree, a native of Varadharajapuram in Coimbatore city, was identified as the deceased. She was the daughter of Rajamani and Bhuvaneshwari of Lakshmi Mill Colony, as per a The New Indian Express report.

The girl's parents reported to the police that their daughter had been taking a tablet made of folic acid with ferrous sulphate, which is a nutritional supplement that was given out at school.

The girl began experiencing stomach pains on Tuesday, March 5, and was prescribed ajwain (carom seed) water to drink at home. The pain worsened that night, so she was sent to a private hospital and later, transferred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). There was a lump in her stomach, according to the doctors. Her parents had been informed by the school administration that she was taking nutritional supplements. Diya passed away early on Thursday morning, March 7, without responding to medication, according to the police.



CMCH hosted the postmortem. Police stated that they have not yet received the autopsy results, but they plan to proceed with the investigation in light of it.



As it is a death under suspicious circumstances, the Singanallur police have filed a complaint under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



"We demand an investigation to ascertain what caused her death," states the parent's complaint.



Rajamani is a driver and Bhuvaneshwari is a supermarket employee. The couple has a son.