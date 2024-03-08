News

NSDC inaugurates Skill India Centre in Bhadrak, Odisha

The earlier launches in the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Angul have been well accepted by the local youth
At the inauguration
At the inauguration (Pic: NSDC)

Aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of transitioning India into a global skill capital, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) inaugurated the Skill India Centre in Bhadrak, Odisha. It envisions to equip youth with demand-driven skills, expedite career opportunities, and bolster local economy.

The centre will impart training to the students by seamlessly integrating academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience across job roles. The training focuses on honing skills of the students, building networking opportunities and providing training in emerging technologies that promotes holistic growth of the students, a press release from NSDC informed.

While inaugurating the Skill India Centre today in Bhadrak, Suraj Suryabanshi, Member of Legislative Assembly, Dhamnagar, Odisha said, "Today marks a proud milestone as India's fifth Skill India Centre opens in Asurali, Bhadrak. With a clear objective to bridge the gap between industries and job seekers, this centre aims to equip individuals with essential skills, ensuring a brighter future for Bhadrak's youth. Amidst challenges like floods and limited employment, Odisha's mineral-rich landscape remains untapped."

"The inauguration of the Skill India Centre presents a timely opportunity, offering diverse courses from marketing to language training, aiming to empower the youth and address employment challenges effectively in Bhadrak.” He added.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com