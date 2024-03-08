NSDC inaugurates Skill India Centre in Bhadrak, Odisha

Aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of transitioning India into a global skill capital, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) inaugurated the Skill India Centre in Bhadrak, Odisha. It envisions to equip youth with demand-driven skills, expedite career opportunities, and bolster local economy.

The centre will impart training to the students by seamlessly integrating academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience across job roles. The training focuses on honing skills of the students, building networking opportunities and providing training in emerging technologies that promotes holistic growth of the students, a press release from NSDC informed.

While inaugurating the Skill India Centre today in Bhadrak, Suraj Suryabanshi, Member of Legislative Assembly, Dhamnagar, Odisha said, "Today marks a proud milestone as India's fifth Skill India Centre opens in Asurali, Bhadrak. With a clear objective to bridge the gap between industries and job seekers, this centre aims to equip individuals with essential skills, ensuring a brighter future for Bhadrak's youth. Amidst challenges like floods and limited employment, Odisha's mineral-rich landscape remains untapped."

"The inauguration of the Skill India Centre presents a timely opportunity, offering diverse courses from marketing to language training, aiming to empower the youth and address employment challenges effectively in Bhadrak.” He added.