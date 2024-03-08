NMC's Task Force to tackle mental health issues to have three sub-groups. Details here

By now, we all know that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has formed a Task Force under the Anti-ragging Committee to tackle mental health-related issues among medical students, stated an ANI report.

According to Dr Yogendra Malik, Member (EMRB), NMC, "This task force is under the anti-ragging committee. Actually, we have been working on the mental health issues of the students right from the beginning with NMC. The PG board came out with regulations that they should get leaves and rest, and all infrastructure and yoga were also introduced. But despite this, we were getting reports that owing to some other reasons, suicides and mental health issues are there amongst the students."

"We did a very good consultation with the NMC and then it was decided that the anti-ragging committee could form a task force, the representatives from all over the country in that task force. We had a meeting yesterday and have divided the task force into three sub-groups first group is working on what is the current literature, the second is working on data NMC has related to suicides and mental health issues from different colleges, which you already have from we will analyse and the third group will visit the medical colleges where the particular college is more involved in suicide or mental health issues. We will travel there and try to find out the reasons and then finally what regulatory changes we need to make at NMC," he added.

The 15-member task force headed by Dr BM Suresh, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANs) includes representatives like Dr Geeta Guin, Dean, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College; Dr Yogendra Malik, Member EMRB, NMC are among others.

The report will be submitted in May, stated the ANI report.

"We will not allow any student to be depressed and not one student to die in this country because they are a big resource for this country and the PM of the country is trying to increase the numbers over the years," Dr Malik added.