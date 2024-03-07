‘Institute is cooperating with investigation’: IIT Delhi’s response to deceased student Varad’s parents

In a response to the parents of Varad Sanjay Nerkar, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, who died by suicide last month, the institute said that a case has been registered with the Delhi Police and an investigation into the suicide is underway.

In its letter to the parents of the deceased student dated Monday, March 4, the institute said that it is providing all possible cooperation when it comes to the investigation.

“We share with you the grief caused by the unfortunate, untimely, and tragic demise of our student Varad Nerkar. Varad was an extremely bright student, well-liked within the institute community, and well on his way to building a successful future. We are shocked by the tragic and untimely end of this life,” said the letter undersigned by IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee.

This came as a response to a complaint letter submitted to the institute by the deceased’s parents on Sunday, March 3, demanding strict action against the alleged culprits involved in their son's death.

It may be recalled that on February 15, Varad took his own life in his hostel room at IIT Delhi.

The parents claimed that the reason why their son died by suicide was the alleged mental harassment he underwent at the hands of his project guides Prof Harpal Singh, and Prof Josemon Jacob, as well as a PhD scholar Mohd Anees from the same department.

IIT Delhi added that a formal complaint dated March 3, 2024, against the faculty members named by the family, has been recorded with the Delhi Police and an investigating officer will be looking into the allegations.