Error in question paper leads to rescheduling of exam in MP

About nine students pursuing their postgraduate (PG) Computer Science course at the Rani Durgavati University in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city could not take the exam, with officials saying it was rescheduled due to an error in the question paper. With this, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) claimed students were informed about the rescheduling only when they reached their centre for the exam on Tuesday, March 5.

The government university's Registrar, Deepesh Mishra, told PTI that nine students from the first semester of MSc Computer Science course could not take the exam on Tuesday, March 5, due to an error in the question paper of the 'Computer Organisation and Assembly Language' subject. After a complaint was received from the students, an explanation has been sought from the examination department's official concerned, he said.

Further, Mishra said there were a few errors in the question paper, therefore, it was not given to the students. Thus, the examination for the subject will now be held on March 15 while the exams of other subjects will be held as per the schedule, he added.

NSUI, on the other hand, blamed the university for its negligence. Sachin Rajak, NSUI President, claimed that only when the students reached the examination centre, the authorities told them that the exam was rescheduled. Blaming the university officials for this, he said a few of the students came from neighbouring districts including Narsinghpur and Katni to appear for the exam. The NSUI members met the university officials in this connection on Tuesday, March 5, PTI reported.