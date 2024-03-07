DU college staff receive bomb threat, police search underway

Amid the rise in hoax bomb threat incidents in various educational institutions, another such circumstance has been reported at one of the Delhi University (DU) colleges. Police said that on Thursday morning, March 7, panic gripped the Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University after a staff member received a bomb threat message on his mobile phone, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the staff received a message on WhatsApp at 9.34 am. Subsequently, police, along with an ambulance, the Bomb Detection Team and the Bomb Disposal Squad, rushed to the college and evacuated the students and staff, he said.

Further, the officer said, "Search and checking is being carried out. So far, nothing suspicious has been found."

Bomb threats

Recently, on March 3, a private school in Gerugambakkam near Porur, Chennai, and its branch in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb email. This is the second time the school received a threat in the last four days and the second time the Coimbatore institution received it in the last three days, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



In another incident, on February 12, Delhi’s Amity International School in Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat email. However, nothing suspicious was found by the local police and bomb detection squad, officials said.