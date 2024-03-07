Class XII female taking ongoing Board exams raped in Noida

Regrettably, a Class XII student who is taking ongoing Board exams was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man while she was on her way to tuition. The man is set to be from her neighbourhood in Noida Extension, police officials revealed on March 6, Thursday. The accused, who was at large since the incident on February 29, was held at Shahberi furniture market on Wednesday, March 6, the officials said.

The local Bisrakh police station received information about the incident on Tuesday, March 5, and immediately, an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 328 (administering poison with intent to harm someone), and 506 (criminal intimidation), a police spokesperson said.



Charges under the provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case. "Accused Usman Saifi was held from the furniture market in Shahberi area of Noida Extension on Wednesday after a tip-off," the spokesperson said, adding further legal proceedings in the case are underway, PTI reported.