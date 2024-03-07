British Council launches Women in STEM Scholarships for 2024-25

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, in partnership with UK universities, has announced the launch of British Council Scholarships for Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programme. This prestigious scholarship is designed for female STEM graduates wanting to pursue their Masters’ in the UK.

The presence of women in STEM fields is essential for promoting diversity, ensuring a range of perspectives, and driving innovation. Their presence not only addresses gender disparities but also enriches the workforce with unique skills, ultimately advancing scientific and technological progress for the benefit of society.

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum, women account for 27% of India's STEM workforce. This represents a small fraction considering that women make up nearly 43% of STEM graduates in India.

As many as 25 scholarships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries. These are across five UK higher education institutions:

- Queen Mary University of London

- Anglia Ruskin University

- Greenwich University

- The University of Southampton

_ Coventry University.

The scholarships will empower the beneficiaries to advance their careers in STEM and facilitate their ability to drive research and innovation in their home country by immersing them in the expertise of the UK's esteemed STEM fields. The UK is currently ranked third in the world for citable research, with 55.2% of all UK publications the product of international research collaborations.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, and English language support. The scholars can pursue courses like Data Science, Computer Science, Pharmaceutical Science, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Management, Civil Engineering Management, Intelligent Healthcare, Actuarial Science, among others.