International Moot Court Competition at Mahindra University delved into complex legal issues

The School of Law at Mahindra University concluded its first International Moot Court Competition, showcasing legal excellence from 24 law colleges across India and the globe. The three-day event, inaugurated by Justice R Subhash Reddy, Former Supreme Court Judge and Narsimha Reddy Anantha, Chairman of Telangana Bar Council, provided a platform for future legal minds to engage in courtroom sessions aimed at fostering professional excellence and competitive spirit among the next generation of lawyers.