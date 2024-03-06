IIT Delhi: Institute constitutes 12-member body to look into increasing suicides

The other members are Dr Shobna Sonpar, a former counsellor at IIT Delhi; Dr Alok Sarin, a psychiatrist at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, New Delhi; and Prof G Bhuvaneshwari, a retired faculty member at IIT Delhi.



The committee has also appointed two IIT Delhi alumni, Dr Rama Govindrajan of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru; and Mr Nishit Jain, Vice-President, Strategy & Operations at Amaha. Two members appointed from the institution were Prof Yashpal Jogdand of the Humanities and Social Sciences and Prof SV Veeravallu of Applied Mechanics of IIT Delhi.



The student members included Prisha Jain as the undergraduate (UG) student representative, Mahesh A Guthe as the postgraduate (PG) student representative, and Abhilash Dasari as the PhD student representative.



Increase in suicides rattled students