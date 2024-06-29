Telangana: Over 700 BSc Allied Health Sciences students who failed continue protests, demand grace marks

After over 700 students failed first year examination of BSc Allied Health Sciences, students continued their protest in Hyderabad, Telangana.

On June 27, the protests were held at Gandhi Medical College and on June 28, the protests happened at Osmania Medical College in Koti, Hyderabad.

The immediate demand was providing grace marks and other demands included regular faculty members, a defined syllabus for the programme as well as question paper pattern.

A student, speaking to The New Indian Express, expressed his distress regarding the results, especially highlighting how challenging the journey has been from the word go. With no clarity on the syllabus, and insufficient time to complete the course, they were in peril right from the beginning.

"We demand that the university give grace marks to those who have failed and prepare a proper plan for the second-year course," he said.

Dr A Narendra Kumar, Principal, Osmania Medical College (OMC), told The New Indian Express, that the failure of such a large number of students is almost unbelievable. He cites the reason as it being a new course, the syllabus was still being worked on and students had no time to gear up for the exams, upon which, the questions which featured in the exam paper were very tough.

"In this case, re-evaluation will be of little use and the university should consider conducting a supplementary examination in three months, giving sufficient time to the students to prepare," he said.

Ashok Reddy, District Secretary, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student group leading this protest said that they will keep protesting till a solution is offered by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).