Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, 8 chief ministers regarding NEET. Here's what he says

Tamil Nadu has always held an anti-NEET stance. And now, amidst all the allegations that the medical entrance exam is facing, like irregularities, paper leak, malpractices, impersonation, multiple toppers, seven toppers from one centre and so on, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt the state from NEET and abolish the exam at the national level.

"In this regard, we had passed a Bill unanimously in our Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and to provide medical admissions based on 12th standard marks. This has been sent for Presidential assent but the assent is still pending," Stalin said in the letter, stated a letter in a report by PTI.

MK Stalin also wrote to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging for his support.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu State Assembly also passed a resolution urging the Centre to give its assent to the Bill for exempting the state from medical entrance exam NEET and also to amend the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act to give up this selection process at the national level.

Following this resolution, CM Stalin also wrote separate letters addressed to chief ministers in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal.

CM Stalin urged them to consider passing a similar resolution in their respective assemblies to do away with the medical entrance exam.