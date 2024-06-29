NEET protests: Student groups attempt to barge into Union Minister Kishan Reddy's house in Hyderabad

National Student Union of India (NSUI) members and members of various other student groups gathered near the residence of G Kishan Reddy, Minister For Coal and Mines, Government of India, in Hyderabad, Telangana, to protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities.

Which student groups were present?

National Student Union of India (NSUI)

Students' Federation of India (SFI)

All India Students' Federation (AISF)

Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU)

What happened next?

The aforementioned four student groups gathered near the union minister' residence and proceeded to barge inside his residence. But these attempts of the students were unsuccessful as police were present there.

Abhijit Yadav, President, NSUI Hyderabad, shared with The New Indian Express, "We protested at Kishan Reddy's house today demanding to dissolve the NTA (National Testing Agency) and to cancel the re-examination of 1,500 students. We also demanded a fresh examination for all the 24 lakh candidates who took the test. We will not stop unless the government at the Centre addresses the issue and accepts our demands."

It may be recalled that this is the second attempt of student groups to protest near the residence of the union minister. The police had detained the protestors and a scuffle broke out between the two.