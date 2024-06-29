NEET paper leak case: CBI carries out searches at seven locations in Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched as many as seven spots in the state of Gujarat in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak case, the officials informed today, June 29, Saturday, as per a report by PTI.

Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Godhra — these are the districts where the operations have begun full-fledged, in the premises of those who are suspects.

It may be recalled that on June 28, Ehsanul Haque, the principal of Oasis School, was arrested and so was Vice-Principal Imtiaz Alam. While the principal was the city coordinator of Hazaribagh for NEET UG, the vice-principal was NTA's observer and the centre coordinator for Oasis School.

Journalist Jamaluddin Ansari was also arrested for helping the twi.

The CBI has filed as many as six FIRs in connection with the NEET UG irregularities case. This number also includes its own FIR, post reference of the Ministry of Education, Government of India and five from those states where it ahs taken up the investigations.

The arrests being made by this central body continues to make headlines as the issue of NEET UG is coming up in the Parliament, Supreme Court cases are pending plus, protests are also happening.