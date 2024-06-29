Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced within two days: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today, Saturday, June 28 that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will publish the new National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam date within the next two days, reports PTI.

NEET-PG was among the exams cancelled last week as a precautionary step amid a growing controversy over alleged anomalies in competitive exams.

"The date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Post Graduate will be announced by the NBE in one or two days," Pradhan told reporters in Panchkula on the sidelines of Haryana BJP's extended state executive meeting.

Pradhan's comments came a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued alternative dates for three tests that were cancelled.

Updates in other exams

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC - NET), which was cancelled a day after it was administered on June 18 after the Education Ministry received information that the exam's integrity had been compromised, will again be held from August 21 to September 4.

Pradhan said that the question paper had been leaked on the darknet and distributed using the Telegram app. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The UGC-NET is a test used to evaluate eligibility for Junior Research (JRF) Fellowships, Assistant Professor appointments, and PhD course entry.

This year, in contrast to previous years, the exam was administered offline and on a single day.

However, the rescheduled exam would follow the previous structure of Computer Based Test (CBT) spread over a fortnight.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, which was postponed as a precautionary measure due to allegations of anomalies in exam administration, will now be held between July 25 & 27.

The CSIR UGC-NET is recognised for PhD admissions in Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which was postponed hours before its scheduled start date on June 12, will now be held on July 10.

The test is administered to select central and state universities or institutes, like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), and government colleges.

In response to allegations of anomalies in the medical entrance examination NEET-UG and PhD entrance examination NET, the Centre last week announced the formation of a panel to ensure that examinations are conducted transparently, smoothly, and fairly through the NTA.