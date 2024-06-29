Erasmus Mundus scholarships went to 146 Indian students this year!

As many as 146 students, 75 women and 71 men, bagged the Erasmus Mundus scholarships from India this year.

This is to pursue a two-year master's programme in Europe.

This has made India one of the top most recipients of the scholarship, stated a report in ANI. This is the 20th anniversary of the Erasmus (European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students) Mundus Joint Masters Programme.

An event was hosted for the Delegation of the European Union to India as these students will be proceeding to Europe for their degree programme in September 2024. This event proved as an interactive space for students to exchange information about various aspects of studying in Europe including travel and living.

The students can pursue research in two distinct European universities and earn a joint degree. This can be done in areas such as quantum, data and even social science fields. It may be noted that the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Programme is a fully-funded scholarship that also covers living allowance, travel and tuition.

This scholarship was launched back in the year 1987 to encourage education among students from around the world and also, encourage collaborations between universities and countries as well.