Chhattisgarh to offer free competitive exam coaching to construction workers’ children

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a free coaching initiative for the children of registered construction workers in the state next month to prepare them for competitive examinations for jobs, officials said today, Saturday, June 29.



According to a statement issued by the State Public Relations Department, free coaching for various competitive exams will begin in ten districts of the state in July as part of the Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramikon Ke Bachchon Hetu Nishulk Coaching Sahaayata Yojana, says a report by PTI.



The scheme was launched by the State Labour Department on the initiative of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, according to the statement.



Children of construction workers who are registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board would be eligible for the initiative, according to Labour Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan.



According to him, the initiative will provide free coaching for the State Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, banking, staff selection commission, railways, police, and other exams for four to ten months. The coaching will be available both online and offline.

He noted that interested and eligible beneficiaries can apply online for the scheme's benefits.



