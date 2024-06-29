Agartala government medical college seats go up from 100 to 150 after NMC nod

Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura made an announcement on Friday, June 28, that approvals have come in for an increase in the number of seats in Agartala Government Medical College.

From 100 seats, the intake capacity has been stepped up to 150 by the National Medical Commission (NMC), stated the chief minister via a post on social media platform X.

This will unlock so many more opportunities for aspiring medical students which they can explore within the state itself and walk towards fulfilling their dream of becoming a doctor, the chief minister said in his tweet.

He also noted that healthcare services will see an uptick eventually as seat expansion will result in an influx of professionals into the field over time.

It may be noted that across the country, the row around National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam irregularities just refuses to die down. Plus a CBI inquiry and Supreme Court cases are ongoing.

The testing body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has come under fire for the same and students are protesting from all over the country.

"Our government is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the healthcare sector in the state," Saha remarked on X.