Why does Thoothukudi need more gov't colleges? This is what RTI says

At least two government colleges and a law college are required for students to pursue education in Thoothukudi town. And thus, the demands for the same keep rising.

This is mainly because after Class XII, or Plus Two, students are finding it hard to get a seat in private colleges to continue with their education.

As stated in a report by The New Indian Express, it may be noted that more than 18,500 students appear for the plus two education and 95 per cent on an average pass the public examinations successfully in the district.

As against the fervour for engineering courses, the plus two students predominantly opt for Arts and Science colleges, which have high demand in the current trend. That too, Commerce group because of its employment opportunities in varied sectors.

According to an RTI reply, Thoothukudi district has 28 Arts and Science colleges in the district including three government arts and science colleges each one at Kovilpatti, Sathankulam and Vilathikulam. Among them are nine government-aided colleges, and 16 private colleges, catering arts and science courses for the students.

At the headquarters of the Thoothukudi district, there are nine arts and science colleges with five being private, the RTI reveals.

There is no college in Ottapidaram and Eral taluks, besides, no government colleges are in the Assembly constituencies of Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Srivaikuntam and Tiruchendur.

Activist Michael Anto Jeenious, who obtained the RTI said that the students are straying into addiction to alcohol, ganja, and drug abuse, due to proper education.

It is pertinent to note that the political leaders owning private and government-aided colleges in the city are obstructing the new government arts and science college, Jeenious charged.

RTI activist Murugan, says, "The availability of youngsters without a degree has come handy for the textile shops, supermarkets and other organisations for cheap labour. Also, the students without higher studies tend to work in the construction industry and other daily wage jobs."

There is also a strong need for a government law college in Thoothukudi, as students find it difficult to get seats in Tirunelveli law college, he added.