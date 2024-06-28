"Voice of Tamil Nadu now voice of country": CM Stalin on NEET row

Again, a unanimous resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). It also urged the Centre to allow it to consider Plus Two (Class XII) marks for admitting students into medical courses.

MK Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu and President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stated that not only does the examination discriminate but it deprives those residing in rural parts and those who are financially weak the opportunity to enter the field of medicine.

"The voice of Tamil Nadu has now become the voice of the country," he said and urged to members to support his resolution against the NEET exam.

BJP's Opposition staged a walkout but the resolution was adopted. The resolution urges the Centre to amend the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act and do away with NEET entirely.

Before the walk out, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran reminded the Assembly that Union Health Minister JP Nadda and the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had permitted 7.5 per cent reservation for state government school students who passed the test to ensure inclusivity.

Notedly, principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was suspended for disrupting the House over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy incident before hence, was not present in the house.