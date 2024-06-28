Here is how TN's plan to set up skill centres at gov't polytechnic colleges will take off

The Department of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, is set to establish World Skill Academy and Smart Manufacturing Centres in government polytechnic colleges, to offer students training to improve skills in electrical installation, industrial controls, industrial automation and building automation.

During Phase I, six such centres will be set up in colleges in Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli and Thoothukudi, in collaboration with Schneider Electric India Limited.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will offer Rs 10 crore assistance for the project.

"The need today is for skill-based talents that bridge the industry-academia gap. These centres will nurture students' skills and will make them highly competent," said an official from the higher education department.

To keep students abreast of technological developments, the department will set up similar centres in other colleges as well.

Officials said that government polytechnic colleges will be upgraded at Rs 3,014 crore to Industry 4.0 standards in collaboration with industry partners.

As the first step, the syllabi of the polytechnic colleges are being revised with inputs from various industries.

Along with industries, Guidance Tamil Nadu has also been helping in redesigning and reforming the polytechnic curriculum.

"The reform focusses on improving employability and entrepreneurship outcomes through skill-centric and industry-allied curricula and syllabi," said an official.