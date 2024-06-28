Rumours about Om Birla's IAS daughter getting "backdoor entry" resurfaces on social media

Rumours about IAS Anjali Birla, daughter of recently elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, have resurfaced on social media. Social media users, especially X (formerly Twitter), are questioning whether she cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) entrance exam on merit.

Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger), a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), wrote, "Anjali Birla, daughter of 'soft-spoken and fair' Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, cleared the 2019 UPSC in the first attempt and was selected for IAS. I am sure that she must have passed this exam with complete honesty. Absolutely NEET and clean."

Another handle, Brind Kumar (@brind_kumar) wrote, "Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who is a number one dictator, his daughter, who used to do modelling, suddenly appeared for the IAS exam and became an IAS in the first attempt. Is UPSC also corrupt like the agency that conducts the NEET exam? Should this also be investigated?"

The Dhruv Rathee Parody account (@dhruvrahtee) mockingly mentioned, "Anjali Birla, daughter of the LokSabha Speaker Om Birla, out of nowhere appeared for UPSC exam and cleared in the first attempt. Is UPSC going the NEET way?"

Anjali Birla appeared for the UPSC exam in 2019 and cleared it in the first attempt. Before becoming an IAS, Anjali used was a model.

These fresh rumours come at a time when two news stories — Om Birla's Speaker election and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) exam irregularities — are garnering all the attention.

While these rumours are not surfacing for the first time, they are gaining a lot of attention on social media platforms because they correlate with recent political developments.

Earlier in 2023, PTI, through a Fact Check, confirmed that the claims on social media were false and shared links containing multiple documents on the validity of her result.

Anjali, in 2021, spoke with NDTV in an interview and said, "I was taken aback that I have to explain after giving an exam that I did study for it. But I feel it made me stronger because later on I would face such unfounded criticism even more in life. It made me mature as a person.”

Amid all the trolling, she mentioned in a post, "UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted in three stages stretched over a year and you can ONLY become a civil servant if you PASS all three of them. The UPSC CSE is an extremely fair and transparent process, there is no backhand entry. Please respect the institution at least."

Anjali studied Political Science at Ramjas College in Delhi and was listed among 89 candidates recommended by UPSC in 2019.

