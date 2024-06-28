NEET-UG paper leak: CBI makes new arrests from Hazaribagh school; here’s who they are

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained the principal and vice-principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, today, Friday, June 28, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, according to officials.

Who are they?

Ehsanul Haque, the head of Oasis School, was appointed as Hazaribagh's city coordinator for the National Testing Agency's (NTA) medical entrance exam on May 5, according to PTI.

Vice-Principal Imtiaz Alam was assigned as the NTA's observer and centre coordinator at the Oasis School, according to officials.

The CBI is also investigating five more people from the district in connection with the paper leak case.

According to reports, Haque and Alam were arrested after a thorough investigation by the federal authorities.

Both of the accused were investigated by the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU), which was already looking into the issue.

During a raid on the solution gang's hideaway, the crew discovered burned NEET-UG question papers, according to officials.

In a statement, the EOU claimed that the "leaked" NEET-UG question paper was taken from the Oasis School in Hazaribagh by the renowned Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang.

It stated that investigators had compared a partially burned question paper discovered in the Patna safe house to the reference question paper provided by the NTA, verifying the leak's origin.

Officials said they were unable to determine who was responsible for the suspected paper leak.

According to them, the investigation also revealed that the authorities in Hazaribagh did not adequately follow the established procedures for opening the question paper boxes.

In media interviews, Haque said that the package containing the question papers could not be opened because the computerised lock, which was intended to unlock automatically, malfunctioned.

According to Haque, he then contacted the NTA, who instructed him to open the package with a cutter.