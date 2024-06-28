Fake ID cards in Youth Congress polls issue reaches Kerala Assembly

The fraudulent electoral ID cards reportedly used for the state Youth Congress organisational polls in Kerala were brought up in the Assembly by members of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) today, Friday, June 28, and the Congress-led opposition accused the Left government of attempting to deflect attention away from the issues at hand, PTI reports.

The subject of fake ID cards was addressed during question hour when opposition members criticised the Left for alleged online communal campaigning in the Vadakara constituency during the recently ended Lok Sabha elections.

As the question hour progressed, CPI(M) leader and Varkala Member of Legislative Assembly V Joy raised a question about a case filed following allegations that false election ID cards were used during last year's Kerala State Youth Congress election.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh, answering questions posed by the chief minister, informed the House that a case in this respect had been recorded at the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram, and two people had been arrested.

“The Election Commission had also filed a complaint, based on which the Crime Branch is also probing the matter," Rajesh said.

He stated that the digital equipment used to create the phoney election ID cards had also been seized.

However, the opposition claimed that the ministers and government MLAs were attempting to shift attention away from the internet communal campaigning at Vatakara.



They hurried to the House well to protest the minister and MLA Joy's comments about the Youth Congress organisational polls.