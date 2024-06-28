CTET exam date clash with Odisha’s Ratha Yatra: Here are a few do’s and don’ts for candidates

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted twice annually by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year is clashing with Odisha’s Ratha Yatra (Chariot Festival), which is slated to take place on July 7.

While the exam takes place around the same July-August every year, this time candidates might have to face several challenges due to the exam’s date clash with Odisha’s most celebrated festival.

The experience of students, especially those whose exam centres have been allotted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri, will be marred with transportation and accommodation-related issues.

The region draws lakhs of devotees from all parts of the state as well as the country during the festival. This causes a lot of congestion in public transport and on roads. All the hotels and lodges are pre-booked months before the festival day.

A few students have expressed their concerns regarding the issue.

"There are candidates and invigilators who will have to travel to other districts like Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Cuttack to appear for the test. They will face inconvenience and more expenses in arranging for train or bus tickets and hotel rooms for their stay during that period," shared an examinee Subranshu Das with EdexLive.

Sushil Kumar Sahu, another examinee, who is appearing for the test this year said, “Ratha Yatra is the biggest festival of Odisha, the centre should have consulted before finalising the dates. They should consider postponing it.”

Additionally, the examinee will miss the festival.

People are deeply connected with Kalia (Lord Jagannath). According to devotees, it is the only time of the year when he comes out of the shrine to meet them.

While there is nothing much that can be done about the dates, here are a few factors to take care of to ensure a smooth, hassle-free exam-writing process: