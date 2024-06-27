This medical institute in Arunachal Pradesh will double its MBBS seats

Arunachal Pradesh's Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun has received the green signal to double its MBBS seats, from 50 to 100, for the academic year 2024-2025. This was informed by officials today, Thursday, June 27.

After an application was submitted by TRIHMS, the necessary approvals were granted under relevant sections of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, it was informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

The officials also stated that this move will help enhance the capacity of medical education in the entire region.

Regarding the same, an approval letter was issued by member of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC, Jitulal Ramprasad. The letter stated that permission for the increased seats would remain valid until the first batch of students admitted under the new capacity appears for their final exam.

Subsequently, the institute must seek recognition of the qualification under section 35(2) of the NMC Act, 2019, it said.

It was required that the institute maintain certain rules that involve infrastructure, human resources, teaching faculty, and clinical material and this must be done throughout the year, as per the guidelines by NMC.

The institute is mandated to contribute 15 per cent of MBBS seats and 50 per cent of postgraduate (OG) broad specialities (MD/MS) seats to the all India quota, officials said.