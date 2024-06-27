NEET-UG row: NSUI members barge into NTA's office; chant "shut down NTA"

The members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Indian National Congress's students wing, barged inside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA), stated a report by PTI. This comes in the middle of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) row, over allegations of alleged irregularities in the conduction of the exam.

This incident took place at Okhla, where members were seen raising the slogan, "shut down NTA". There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA on the incident, stated a report by PTI.

Visuals from the scene shared by NSUI showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA.

On Monday, June 24, NSUI staged a protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and the cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Furthermore, NSUI also planned to take out a march to gherao the Parliament on the day of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

However, police officials said that no such march has been given any permission and security arrangements have been made to prevent any attempts.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for it.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.