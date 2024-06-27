NEET-UG paper leak row: CBI makes first arrests; nabs 2 persons from Patna

According to the officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made the first arrests in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak case. The CBI has taken two persons into custody from Patna, today Thursday, June 27. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The officials further informed, that Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys.

The CBI has registered six First Information Reports (FIR) in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and other related courses in government and private institutions nationwide.

This year's examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. About 24 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, June 23, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

A section of protesting students raised the demand for a CBI probe.