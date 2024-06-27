NEET UG inquiry: Who is Dr Ehsanul Haque, the Hazaribag school principal CBI is questioning?

Dr Ehsanul Haque, Principal, Oasis School in Hazaribag, Jharkhand was quizzed by members from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, an official informed.

Former District Coordinator for NEET-UG exam from Hazaribag, Dr Haque was questioned for several hours at a Charhi-based guest house in Hazaribag, along with a few others, till late evening on Wednesday, June 26.

A 12-member CBI team was involved in the questioning and this information was shared by sources, stated a report by PTI. Dr Haque, meanwhile, has denied accusations of tampering.

An eight-member CBI team also paid a visit to the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the district as it was noted that the manager of the bank was reportedly the custodian of the question papers. It was reported that the bank received the question papers sent by a courier service operator in an e-rickshaw.

It may be noted that on June 23 that a three-member team from Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) visited the school for an inquiry. They asked about conducting tests and the methodology behind the digital locks of question paper boxes.

On June 21, six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district were detailed by Bihar Police.