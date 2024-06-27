Mumbai JJ flyover school bus accident: Seven BEST staffers hailed for their prompt help

Today, Thursday, June 27, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, felicitated seven of its power wing staffers for providing timely help to victims of a school bus accident on the JJ flyover a day earlier. This was stated in a report by PTI.

In a release, the civic-run undertaking said the act of these staffers, who were felicitated by Assistant General Manager (power supply) Bilal Shaikh, was admirable and, in the context of humanity, glorious as well.

A school bus rammed into the railing of the JJ flyover in Byculla early Wednesday morning, June 26, which led to the vehicle going to the other side of the corridor.

A boy and the vehicle's cleaner were thrown out on impact.

Seven BEST staffers, who were travelling from there at the time of the accident in a temporary power connection vehicle, immediately stopped and rushed the injured boy and the cleaner to a nearby state-run Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital, according to the release said.

Staffers Sadu Khateli, Pralesh Chainakhawa, Satish Gawali, Pradip Bhondve, Suryakant Serve, Sandeep Surve and Ananda Medar also helped other students, it added.

In a video that was shot from the upper floor of a nearby building, these staffers can be seen alighting from their vehicles, rushing to help the accident victims and taking them to the hospital.