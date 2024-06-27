Kidney infection, dialysis four times: Ragging of junior MBBS student from Jaipur leads to his hospitalisation

A first-year MBBS student had to go through dialysis four times as the student had developed a kidney infection. This happened because he was ragged by a few senior students in May, informed a police official. This incident happened at Dungarpur medical college in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as stated in a report by PTI.

Girdhari Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Dungarpur Sadar police station, informed that as many as seven second-year students made the junior perform 300 sit-ups near the college on May 15. This led to his kidneys being over-exerted and thus, a malfunction and an infection developed.

At a hospital in Ahmedabad, this dialysis happened four times and now, the student is stable. The student joined college in June, informed the police officer. It was in Septemeber that the student took admission to the college.

An FIR has been filed against the seven accused on Tuesday, June 25 as they were found to be guilty in an inquiry carried out by the anti-ragging committee of the institute, the police official said.

"He had faced ragging earlier too but did not complain. The latest incident came to light after the college authority received a complaint through the online portal on June 20 following which an inquiry was conducted," the police officer said.

The FIR was registered against the seven students under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 352 ( assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

The matter is being investigated, the SHO said.