Kerala to introduce a 'fitness bell' in schools? What's that?

The Government of Kerala is planning to introduce a 'fitness bell' system to provide 10 minutes of physical exercises to all students during school hours, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed the Assembly on Wednesday, June 26.

Replying to the discussion on demands for grants in the budget, Sivankutty said the government was also planning to implement 'inclusive sports' to ensure participation of children with special needs.

The minister added that the government was also planning comprehensive reforms in the school sports sector. A project to conduct the school sports meet in the 'Olympics model' was also being considered, he said.

More education news from Kerala

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday, June 26, demanding 'immediate' and 'credible' actions by the Centre to address the grievances of students who took the NEET-UG and UGC-NET entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It may be noted that exams irregularities have become the talk of the nation and it is in this context that the Assembly passed this resolution.

During a special two-hour discussion on the matter in the Assembly, both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF agreed that the irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams have eroded the NTA's credibility and also its competence to conduct such national level entrance tests.