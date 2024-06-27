Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding that grievances of NEET-UG, UGC-NET students be addressed

The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday, June 26, demanding 'immediate' and 'credible' actions by the Centre to address the grievances of students who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

During a special two-hour discussion on the matter in the Kerala Assembly, both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) agreed that the irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams have eroded the NTA's credibility and also its competence to conduct such national level entrance tests, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was LDF MLA M Vijin who raised the issue in the house. He pointed out many factors like the announcement of the NEET results on the same day as the Lok Sabha elections, Centre modifying education policies to suit its political interests and so on.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu moved a resolution condemning the manner in which the NTA was functioning and the support given to it by the Centre. The resolution was unanimously passed by the House.

Meanwhile, Congress' PC Vishnunadh suggested that the resolution should also include a demand that the states be allowed to conduct the entrance exams henceforth.

The government said that such a resolution could be moved later.