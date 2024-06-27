Gov't making efforts to strengthen IITs, IIMs and increase their numbers: Murmu in Lok Sabha

Today, Thursday, June 27, President Droupadi Murmu said that the government is aiming to strengthen institutions such as the Indian Institution of Technology (IITs), Indian Institue of Management (IIMs), All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), National Institue of Technology (NITs). Along with this, the government is also planning to increase their numbers as per requirement, stated PTI.

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said that earlier students who studied in Indian languages faced an unfair situation, However, now with the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), the injustice has been removed.

In her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu said, "In the past 10 years, seven new IITs, 16 IIITs, seven IIMs, 15 new AIIMS, 315 medical colleges and 390 universities have been established."

She further added, "It is the endeavour of the government to further strengthen these institutions and increase their numbers as per requirement," Murmu said in her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha."

Murmu noted that the government is creating an enabling environment for the youth of this country to dream big and realise those dreams.

"Earlier, the students who studied in Indian languages faced an unfair situation. With the implementation of the new National Education Policy, my government has been able to remove this injustice. Now students can take up engineering courses in Indian languages," she said.

Murmu cited self-attestation of certificates and abolishing interviews for certain categories of government job recruitment as key good governance initiatives of the government.