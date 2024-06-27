Andhra Pradesh: Gov't welfare hostel students fall ill after consuming breakfast

After eating spurious food served at the hostel in the morning of Wednesday, June 26, eight students of a social welfare hostel for boys in Muddanuru of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh fell ill. They were rushed to nearby hospital immediately.

Of them, two students were said to be in serious condition, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the students, on June 26 morning, as usual, boys from different villages who were residing at Scheduled Caste (SC) were eating sambar and idli for breakfast and after some time, one by one, the students started to feel ill. They began experiencing stomach pains, vomiting and motions.

Though taken to a government hospital, they were then shifted to a private hospital later to avail better treatment, stated The New Indian Express report.

Social Welfare Minister Dola Veeranjaneyaswamy inquired about the health of the unwell students from District Collector V Vijayarama and directed him to offer better medication and submit a detailed report about the entire incident.

Also, several officials inquired about the student's health and District Medical and Health Officer Dr Nagaraju said that they are being given good treatment and they are out of danger.