Less than 25 employees and over 12 dozen exams? Congress leader questions NTA's "outsourcing" method

The National Testing Agency is facing a fresh bout of allegations as its alleged Certificate of Registration is being shared across social media platforms, especially X, calling it a private registered body.

In this context, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar claimed that with less than 25 permanent employees, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts more than two dozen exams.

Ajoy Kumar, who is in charge of Congress in Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, that Centre took a gamble asking NTA to conduct so many exams.

"NTA has about a dozen employees on deputation from various departments and some contractual employees. Due to inadequate internal experts, NTA outsourced the paper setting, paper distribution and data security protocol work to private technical service providers and external experts," he claimed.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates appearing in it for admission to MBBS courses.

The results were announced on June 4, the same day as the Lok Sabha elections results, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities like mismangement, malpratices, grace marks issue, 67 toppers with seven out of 10 toppers from the same exam centre located in Gwalior.