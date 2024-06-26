These two Gujarat schemes are driving up the admission numbers of girls in schools

Namo Lakshmi Yojana and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana — these two schemes launched by the Government of Gujarat are attracting girl students to schools. These schemes, launched in March, offer financial assistance to eligible female students from Classes IX to XII, stated a report by PTI.

For Namo Lakshmi Yojana, 4.03 lakh girl students have registered and for Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, 37,000 students have registered.

Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana is a part of Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavni Mahotsav 2024 which is a yearly drive that enlists students of Class I in Gujarat. In total, over 4.37 lakh girl students have registered themselves.

Namo Lakshmi Yojana

The Government of Gujarat will offer Rs 50,000 over four years to those girls willing to take admission in Classes IX to XII for the academic year 2024-25. It may be noted that this is for those girls hailing from families where the income is less than Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Once the girl students secure their admission to Class IX, they will receive Rs 500 per month for 10 months each year. Once the student clears Class X Board exams they will get Rs 10,000.

In the same way, students in Class XI and XII will get Rs 750 every month for ten months each year and once they clear Class XII Board exam, they will get Rs 15,000. This is for students pursuing their education in government, government-aided and private schools as well.

Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana

Aimed to encourage girl students to excel in Science, students in Classes XI and XII who have opted for Science will receive Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months, totalling Rs 20,000 over two years, and the remaining Rs 5,000 will be disbursed after they pass the Class XII board exam.

The aid amount under both the schemes for months of June and July will be credited to the student's mother's bank account or pupil's own account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), said the release.