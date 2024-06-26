Post discussion with DME, Telangana junior doctors suspend strike for today

The junior doctors in Telangana have temporarily suspended their indefinite strike, which started on Monday, June 24.

In a statement issued on June 25, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) said, "The Telangana Junior Doctors Association held discussions with the DME madam and officials from the Health Ministry today regarding our pending demands."

According to the statement, they were assured of the following to be released by today:

1. A Government Order (GO) related to the budget sanction for hostel buildings at Osmania and Gandhi Medical College



2. A Government Order on budget sanction for roads in Kakatiya Medical College

"If the above-assured two Government Orders are not released by tomorrow, the strike will resume on June 27, 2024," TJUDA's statement read. It further stated that the health minister has called representatives from all district panels for a meeting today, June 26.

With the strike temporarily on hold, all medical services such as outpatient services (OPD), electives and ward duties will be functional as usual today.

Around 6,000 junior doctors from 26 medical colleges across Telangana participated in the indefinite strike alleging the state government's inertness on their long-pending demands such as green channel for timely disbursement of stipends to junior doctors, house surgeons and others.