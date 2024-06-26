Pappu Yadav, Independent MP from Bihar, wears #RENEET T-shirt at Lok Sabha oath-taking ceremony

"RE-NEET"

That's what the T-shirt of Rajesh Ranjan AKA Pappu Yadav, independent Member of Parliament from Purnia, Bihar, declared during his oath-taking ceremony at the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, June 25.

Needless to say, this has come about after several irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam - Undergraduate, NEET UG, emerged; the cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and the postponement of the NEET Postgraduate (PG) exam.

A high-level committee is looking into the exam-conducting process and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into exam irregularities.

But Pappu Yadav's solidarity with the cause and raising the slogan for re-NEET during his oath-taking ceremony has made students happy.

Upon being reprimanded for the same by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, he said, "I am a six-time MP. You'll teach me? You have won on the mercy (of others). I fight alone".

Since this declaration, Pappu Yadav's video has gone viral on social media.

Now, here's an interesting fact about Pappu Yadav AKA Rajesh Ranjan.

For this Lok Sabha elections 2024, he merged his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress. But when ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded another candidate from Purnia he was dejected. But now dissuaded. He contested as an independent and WON. What margin, you ask? Over 23,000 votes!