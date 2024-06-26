NEET UG row: Latur Zilla Parishad school teacher remanded in police custody till July 2

In connection with the various irregularities and paper leak allegations being reported in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), there is a development being reported from Maharashtra.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Zilla Parishad school headmaster Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan and detained Sanjay Yadav, from the four accused. This happened after it was found that about four people organised a racket to help medical students who are willing to pay, crack the NEET UG exam, stated a report by PTI.

Under the recently notified Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, all four accused have been booked while the search is on for the other two accused, Iranna Mashnaji Kongalwar and Gangadhar. The latter was a mediator who used to collect admit cards of aspirants of NEET from Pathan and Jadhav.

"After cards are collected, Rs 50,000 would be paid in advance to Gangadhar, following which admit cards would be sent to him. Typically, the deal used to be finalised at Rs 5 lakh (per student for facilitating paper leak)," a police official had said.

The Centre has handed over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG- to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which subsequently filed an FIR.