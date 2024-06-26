NEET UG irregularities: JNU students union protests at Jantar Mantar, demands re-test

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar today, Wednesday, June 26, against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) fiasco. They demanded the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against the alleged irregularities in the medical qualifying examination.



Scores of students belonging to different outfits, including the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AlSA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan participated in the protest. The students carried posters and placards, with slogans such as "Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do (Dharmendra Pradhan resign)" and "Scrap NTA" written over them.



According to PTI, they also demanded re-examination for the NEET-UG examination and ending the centralisation of exams. The JNUSU has been demanding the scrapping of NTA-held examinations for admissions into Jawaharlal University's PhD programmes.

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4.