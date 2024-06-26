Kolkata man held for allegedly taking money promising place in NEET merit list

A person associated with a Kolkata-based educational institute was arrested for allegedly taking money from a student's parent and promising a place on the National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) merit list, police said today, Wednesday, June 26.

The accused also assured the student a seat in one of the medical colleges in Kolkata, a senior officer said. Speaking to PTI, the police officer said, "Based on a complaint lodged with the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, we arrested the accused on Tuesday night (June 25). We are questioning him to find out whether he is involved in any racket or not."

Giving more details, the officer said, "In his complaint, the father of the student claimed that he had paid Rs 5 lakh of the Rs 12 lakh demanded by the accused for the deal."

With regards to the matter, the accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer added.

Notably, several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5.

With the allegations of paper leaks, arbitrary grace marks, increase in cut-off and more, the medical fraternity is concerned about the lakhs of candidates affected by this.