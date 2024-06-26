"Grab your seats with low NEET UG/PG score", says newspaper ad by Maharashtra medical consultancy; netizens

In bizarre news, a medical consultancy in Maharashtra advertised about offering an MBBS seat for Rs 65 lakh. According to a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Medical Guidance Consultancy advertised in a newspaper about offering counselling, registration and all admission processes.
"Grad your seats with low NEET UG/PG score," the advertisement was headlined. Further, it said, "Find the cheapest packages for your medical journey."
The reference to low scores comes in the light of high cut-offs due to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate irregularities like paper leaks, malpractice, impersonation, grace marks row and other such issues. Supreme Court is hearing several petitions regarding the same and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter.
Now back to the viral advertisement. The packages mentioned by the consultancy in the advertisement are:
MD Radiology: 1 cr
MD Dermatology: 95 lakhs
MD Gen.Medicine: 90 lakhs
MD Paediatric: 90 lakh
MD Pulmonology: 80 lakh
MD Psychiatry: 85 lakh
MD Anaesthesia: 70 lakhs
MD Pathology: 50 lakhs
MD Anatomy: 90 lakhs
MS General Surgery: 80 lakhs
MS Orthopaedics: 90 lakhs
MS OG Gyn: 95 lakhs
MS ENT: 80 lakh
MS Ophthalmology: 80 lakh
The services provided by the consultancy include form filling & submission, expert admission assistance, special documents assistance, regular counselling updates, college visit assistance, monitoring of all rounds and tracking of cancellation seats. "Get admissions in the best institutions of your choice," the advertisement read, adding that end-to-end guidance will be given by experts for free.
While few netizens mocked the system, others pointed out how this system would give mediocre doctors to the country.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to this bizarre news: