Class VIII students assaulted by seniors in Arunachal school hostel; five suspended

Altogether 15 students of Class VIII in a government-run school were assaulted allegedly by their seniors in a hostel in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a police officer said today, Wednesday, June 26. Giving details about the incident, the Principal Rajeev Ranjan, said, "The school authorities suspended five senior students allegedly involved in the incident that took place on Tuesday (June 25)."



According to PTI, a police complaint has also been lodged in connection with the incident. The junior boys of the Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya at Bordumsa were beaten up with sticks allegedly by several Class XI students in the hostel.

Course of action

Principal Rajeev Ranjan convened a disciplinary action committee meeting. In the meeting, the members of the committee found five senior students guilty of inflicting physical harm and psychological trauma on Class VIII students.



Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said the process of identifying the accused students is on and the police will speak with the victims. He assured the injured students and their parents that action would be taken against the guilty.



"We have already suspended the students, who were involved in the incident. It is an isolated case. We will ascertain the reason behind it," the principal said. Further, Ranjan said the school authorities are in touch with the parents of the assaulted students.



"The injuries are not that serious. Medical tests have already been done by the parents of the students," he said, adding that a parent-teacher meeting was convened and the matter will be discussed with the guardians of the students.



Further, the principal said strict action will be taken in this case and disciplinary measures will be implemented to ensure that such incidents do not recur, as stated in a report by PTI.



The school has Classes from VI to XII and has 530 student boarders including girls.