Bihar's EOU concludes its probe, hands over NEET paper leak case to CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers probing into the NEET paper leak on Tuesday, June 25, again met officials of Shastri Nagar police station, where the first case in this regard had been lodged early last month, sources said. The central agency team comprising a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer discussed the case with the Shastri Nagar police station for the first time on Monday, June 24.

The CBI sleuths also met senior officers of the Bihar Police during the day. On Tuesday, June 25, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which was investigating the case before it was taken over by the CBI, announced that it has "concluded" its probe into the matter.

So far, the EOU arrested a total of 18 people including prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, his associates, a few aspirants and their parents in connection with the case. All are in judicial custody now.

It was learnt that the two-member CBI team also visited a house in Patna from where several of the accused were arrested and pieces of evidence were collected by the police on May 5 when the medical entrance test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country. The pieces of evidence included a partially burnt question paper, mobile phones of those arrested, laptops, post-dated cheques and reference question papers provided by the NTA.

In a statement issued on June 25, the EOU said, "All documents and evidence pertaining to the case have been duly handed over to the CBI (on Monday). The CBI has also lodged an FIR dated June 23 in this regard. The investigation by the EOU has been concluded."

According to sources, the CBI may take the arrested accused to Delhi for interrogation by obtaining transit remand from a court. Additionally, the central agency may also confront all arrested accused during cross-examination about facts, they added, as stated in a report by PTI.