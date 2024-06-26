AIMSA urges Health Ministry, NBEMS to release NEET PG exam date at the earliest

Appreciating the decision made by the Education Minister Dharmendra to transfer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to promptly announce the NEET PG exam date.

To recall, NEET PG was initially scheduled to be held on June 23 but was cancelled hours before the exam owing to irregularities in NEET UG.

A letter issued by the association on June 26 read, "...we urge the MOHFW and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to promptly release the exam date for NEET PG. We also trust the inconvenience and difficulties faced by NEET-PG aspirants for the welcome reforms of Government and their policies are imminent, as many students faced significant inconvenience, having traveled long distances only to have the exam canceled approximately 12 hours before it was scheduled to take place."

It also requested an extension on the duration of the additional internship for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who completed their education online and lack a compensation letter.

Concluding the letter to the NBEMS and MoHFW, the association said, "Above all, students represent the future of India. We urge the government to take swift action to ensure that counseling process occur on time and that the NEET exams are conducted properly."