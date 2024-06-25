UP proposes promulgation of prevention of unfair means ordinance

The Uttar Pradesh government proposes to promulgate an ordinance for the prevention of unfair means. In a notice released, the government mentioned that it is proposing to bring the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Ordinance 2024 in the wake of a paper leak of the Constable Recruitment Exam and RO-ARO exam in the state.

The proposal, which has been approved by the State Cabinet, would provide a punishment of life imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 1 crore for the guilty. The notice read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 213 of the Constitution of India, for the purpose of preventing unfair means, paper leaks in public examinations, banning solver gangs and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination The promulgation of the (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance, 2024 is being proposed."

Further, it stated that the said examination authorities like Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, Sub Board, University, authority or body or the institution nominated by them are also included. Additionally, the extension of the said act will also apply to public service recruitment examinations, regularisation or promotion examinations, and entrance examinations for degree diplomas, certificates or educational certificates.

Under this, circulating fake question papers, creating fake employment websites and others have also been made punishable offences. For violation of the provisions of the act, a provision has been made for a minimum punishment of two years to life imprisonment and a fine of up to one crore rupees.